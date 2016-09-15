FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian military source doesn't see rebels disengaging from Nusra
#World News
September 15, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

Syrian military source doesn't see rebels disengaging from Nusra

Protesters carry Nusra Front flags and shout slogans during an anti-government protest after Friday prayers in the town of Marat Numan in Idlib province, Syria, March 11, 2016.Khalil Ashawi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian military source said on Thursday that it did not appear that rebel factions would disengage from a jihadist group formerly known as the Nusra Front as required by a U.S.-Russian agreement.

The United States has called for rebels fighting under the banner of the Free Syrian Army to disengage from the group now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, as part of the agreement with Russia that includes a ceasefire that began on Monday.

The Nusra Front was al Qaeda's official affiliate in Syria until it changed its name in July.

"I believe they want to obstruct the main demand of the Syrian state and leadership, and of Russia - the separation of Nusra from the rest of the organizations, and it appears that this will not happen," the source said.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

