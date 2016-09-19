FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
September 19, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

Syrian military says ceasefire period over, vows to fight terrorism

A damaged highway is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 17, 2016. Picture taken September 17, 2016.Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria's military on Monday declared the seven-day initial period for a ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia over, without indicating whether the truce would be reinstated.

It said in a statement that "terrorist groups", a term the Syrian government uses to refer to all insurgents fighting against it, had failed to commit to any of the provisions of the deal, and had used the ceasefire to rearm whilst violating it 300 times.

It vowed to "continue fulfilling its national duties in fighting terrorism in order to bring back security and stability".

Each side has accused the other of violating the truce, which appears to be in tatters a week after taking effect.

The United States said earlier on Monday the ceasefire was "holding but fragile".

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
