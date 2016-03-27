FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad says Palmyra shows army's success against terrorism: TV
March 27, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Assad says Palmyra shows army's success against terrorism: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said the recapture of Palmyra by Syrian government forces on Sunday showed the success of the army’s strategy in combating terrorism, Syrian television said.

“The liberation of the historic city of Palmyra today is an important achievement and another indication of the success of the strategy pursued by the Syrian army and its allies in the war against terrorism,” it quoted Assad as telling a visiting French delegation, including parliamentarians.

Reporting by Dominic Evans, editing by David Evans

