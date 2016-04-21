Assad aide says dialogue and defeating terrorism key to political solution: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A top adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that “dialogue, local agreements and destroying terrorism” were the way to ensure a political solution to the conflict, state media reported.

“We are trying to exploit every possible opportunity for the success of the political solution to the Syrian crisis,” Bouthaina Shaaban was quoted as saying.

The remarks came after U.N.-led peace talks in Geneva appeared to have collapsed this week.