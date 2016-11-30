China says it wants smooth military ties with Trump
BEIJING China said on Wednesday it wanted to develop smooth military-to-military ties with the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump.
BEIRUT Rescue workers said more than 45 people had been killed in artillery bombardment of rebel-held eastern Aleppo on Wednesday, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 50,000 people had been displaced by the fighting.
The Civil Defense said in a message posted on its Telegram account that dozens more people had been wounded in the artillery attack it said had hit people displaced from eastern Aleppo. Most of the dead were women and children, it said.
The Observatory's toll of 50,000 displaced was more than double a figure of 20,000 given by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Catherine Evans)
BEIJING China said on Wednesday it wanted to develop smooth military-to-military ties with the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump.
LA UNION, Colombia Doctors treated traumatized survivors and an investigation was to get underway on Wednesday into an air crash that killed 71 people and wiped out Brazil's Chapecoense soccer team en route to a cup final in Colombia.
HAVANA A procession carrying Fidel Castro's ashes prepared to set out from Havana on Wednesday on a long trek to a final resting place in Santiago de Cuba, where the first shots in the Cuban Revolution were fired and where Castro claimed victory in 1959.