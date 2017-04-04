Observatory says 58 killed in suspected chemical attack in Syria, military source denies

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.
A Syrian military source denied that government forces used any such weapons, saying the army "does not and has not" used chemical weapons "not in the past and not in the future".
Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam; Editing by Louise Ireland