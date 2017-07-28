FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Islamic State attack targets SDF-held area in Syria
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Business
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 28, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 2 hours ago

Islamic State attack targets SDF-held area in Syria

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State militants attacked U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) east of Raqqa on Friday, setting off clashes and abducting a number of people, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory said the clashes had resulted in casualties among displaced people and SDF fighters, but gave no further details. The targeted area, al-Karama, hosts a camp for Syrians driven from their homes by the war. A Kurdish official confirmed the report but gave no more details.

The SDF is dominated by the Kurdish YPG militia, and is the main partner for the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State in Syria. It is currently battling the jihadists for control of Raqqa city.

The Observatory says the SDF has captured half of the city.

Islamic State has lost swathes of territory in Syria over the last year to separate campaigns waged by the SDF, the Russian-backed Syrian military, and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Tom Perry and Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.