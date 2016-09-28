Syria government forces battle rebels in Aleppo ground attacks: rebels

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian government forces battled rebel fighters on several fronts in ground attacks in Aleppo on Wednesday, rebel officials said, as the army and its allies pressed a Russian-backed offensive to take back the city.

A senior rebel official said pro-government forces were also mobilizing in apparent preparation for more ground attacks in central areas of the city, which is divided into zones controlled separately by the rebels and government.

"There have been clashes in al-Suweiqa from 5 a.m. until now. The army advanced a little bit, and the guys are now repelling it, God willing," a fighter in the rebel Levant Front group said in a voice recording sent to Reuters, referring to an area where there was also fighting on Tuesday.

Another rebel official said government forces were also attacking the insurgent-held Handarat refugee camp a few kilometers to the north of Aleppo.