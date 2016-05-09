FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joint U.S.-Russia pledge on Syria must be implemented: France's Ayrault
May 9, 2016 / 4:56 PM / a year ago

Joint U.S.-Russia pledge on Syria must be implemented: France's Ayrault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A joint U.S.-Russia pledge on Monday to push Syria’s warring parties to stick to a ceasefire agreement must be implemented, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said after the Syrian opposition’s supporters met in Paris.

“We consider it as positive. Our joint objective is that this statement is implemented,” Ayrault told journalists after the meeting which he said was aimed at preparing talks next week in Vienna that the Syrian government and Iran were due to attend.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Laurence Frost

