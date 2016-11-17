FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Car bomb in Syrian town near Turkey border kills at least 13: monitor, rebels
November 17, 2016 / 12:48 PM / 9 months ago

Car bomb in Syrian town near Turkey border kills at least 13: monitor, rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 13 people were killed and dozens were injured by a car bomb on Thursday which targeted a building used by a rebel group in the northern Syrian town of Azaz near the Turkish border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Yasser al-Yousef, from the political office of the Nour al-Din al-Zinki rebel group which controls the building, put the death toll higher at 25 and said 13 of the dead were Nour al-Din al-Zinki fighters.

It said the car bomb targeted a security office belonging to the group.

Azaz, controlled by rebel groups, has been the scene of infighting between the various insurgent groups.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Richard Balmforth

