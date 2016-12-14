U.N. urges Syria, Russia, Iran to allow civilians to leave Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Tuesday urged the Syrian government and its allies, Russia and Iran, to "urgently allow the remaining civilians to escape" Aleppo and facilitate humanitarian aid access.

"In recent days and hours we appear to be witnessing nothing less than an all-out effort by the Syrian government and its allies to end the country's internal conflict through a total, uncompromising military victory," Ban told the Security Council.