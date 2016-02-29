FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pause in Syria fighting largely holding, but some incidents: U.N.'s Ban
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 29, 2016 / 12:19 PM / 2 years ago

Pause in Syria fighting largely holding, but some incidents: U.N.'s Ban

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks at the donors Conference for Syria in London, Britain February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that a cessation of hostilities in Syria was largely holding but that major and regional powers were looking into some incidents that he hoped would be contained.

“By and large the cessation of hostilities is holding, even though we have experienced some incidents,” Ban told reporters in Geneva after talks with his envoy Staffan de Mistura and before a meeting of the International Syria Support Group.

“But the task force and all other members of this ISSG are now trying to make sure that this does not spread any further and this cessation of hostilities can continue.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.