U.N. chief appalled by 'chilling escalation' in Syria's Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is "appalled by the chilling military escalation" in the Syrian city of Aleppo, his spokesman said on Saturday.

"Since the announcement two days ago by the Syrian Army of an offensive to capture eastern Aleppo, there have been repeated reports of airstrikes involving the use of incendiary weapons and advanced munitions such as bunker buster bombs," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.