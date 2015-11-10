Syrian army has not reached besieged air base: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army has not reached an air base in northern Syria, state television said on Tuesday, denying reports of such an advance by government forces on a facility besieged by Islamic State militants.

“It is not correct that the Syrian Arab Army has reached Kweires airport,” a flash on state TV said citing a correspondent in Aleppo province, where the base is located.

The army will decide the right moment for such a move, the channel said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said earlier there were fierce clashes around the base.