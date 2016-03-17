Cessation 'largely holding' in Syria; Assad must face justice: UK envoy

GENEVA (Reuters) - A nearly three-week-old cessation of hostilities in Syria is “largely holding”, with Wednesday one of the quietest days so far, Britain’s Syria envoy said on Thursday.

Gareth Bayley, UK Special Representative for Syria, called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to face justice for crimes against his people, including mass killings of prisoners.

“There must be a transition away from Assad,” Bayley told the Swiss Press Club in Geneva. “Accountability must be central to a settlement in Syria.”