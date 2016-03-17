FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cessation 'largely holding' in Syria; Assad must face justice: UK envoy
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 17, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Cessation 'largely holding' in Syria; Assad must face justice: UK envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A nearly three-week-old cessation of hostilities in Syria is “largely holding”, with Wednesday one of the quietest days so far, Britain’s Syria envoy said on Thursday.

Gareth Bayley, UK Special Representative for Syria, called for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to face justice for crimes against his people, including mass killings of prisoners.

“There must be a transition away from Assad,” Bayley told the Swiss Press Club in Geneva. “Accountability must be central to a settlement in Syria.”

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.