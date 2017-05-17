Jordanian official denies reports of Syria camp bomb

AMMAN/BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Jordanian military source denied there had been a bomb attack in a Syrian refugee camp near the border with Jordan on Wednesday, after a war monitor said one had occurred.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a small bomb had gone off in a car in Rukban camp, without fatalities, as did a member of the Jaish Ahrar al-Ashair rebel group and another insurgent.

But the Jordanian military source told Reuters: "Our information is that there was no explosion in Rukban camp." Another member of Jaish Ahrar al-Ashair also said no such explosion had occurred.

There was no immediate explanation for the differing accounts.

A double car bomb attack at the same site killed at least six people on Monday. It was claimed by Islamic State.