FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
At least 12 killed by suicide bomber in southern Syrian town
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 22, 2016 / 4:54 PM / a year ago

At least 12 killed by suicide bomber in southern Syrian town

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed at least 12 people when he blew himself up on Thursday at the opening of a local police station in a rebel-held town in southern Syria, rebels and residents said.

Those killed included a member of the Western-backed opposition interim government, they said.

They said the bomber, a young man, detonated his suicide vest just as local officials were gathering to inaugurate the police station in the town of Inkhil, 40 kms (25 miles) north of the city of Deraa, the provincial capital.

The minister of local administration in the Western-backed interim Syrian government, Yaqoub al Amar, was killed in the explosion along with several local officials, a resident said.

Issam al Rayes, a spokesman of the Western-backed Free Syrian Army, said the signs were that either Islamic State "or agents of the Syrian authorities" were behind the attack.

Amaq news agency which is affiliated to Islamic State cited a security source as saying one of its fighters had detonated his vest during what it said was a meeting of opposition figures in the town. It did not give a number of those killed in the blast.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.