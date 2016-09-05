BEIRUT At least four explosions hit government-held parts of Syria on Monday, in the cities of Tartous and Homs and in the countryside outside Damascus, state media and a monitor said.

Two simultaneous, violent explosions hit the Arzouna bridge area at the entrance to the government-held northwestern coastal city of Tartous, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and state news agency SANA said.

A car bomb struck the city of Homs, SANA said. The Observatory said it hit an army checkpoint and two officers were killed.

State television also said there was an explosion along the al-Sobura - al-Bija road outsode Damascus.

