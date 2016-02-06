FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2016 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

Around 35,000 Syrians have arrived at Turkish border in 48 hours: governor

Internally displaced Syrians wait near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ONCUPINAR, Turkey (Reuters) - Around 35,000 Syrian refugees have arrived at the Turkish border near the southern city of Kilis in the last 48 hours and are being accommodated at camps on the Syrian side of the border, the governor of Kilis province said on Saturday.

Suleyman Tapsiz also told reporters at the Oncupinar border crossing near Kilis that another 70,000 Syrians could be expected if Russian air strikes and military advances by the Syrian regime continued.

“Our doors are not closed, but at the moment there is no need to host such people inside our borders,” he said, adding that the refugees had been given food, blankets and tents.

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

