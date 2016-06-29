FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-backed Syrian rebels clash with IS fighters in border town: rebel commander
June 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

U.S.-backed Syrian rebels clash with IS fighters in border town: rebel commander

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S.-backed Syrian rebel forces were fighting street battles with Islamic State militants after entering their strategic stronghold along the border with Iraq, a rebel commander said on Wednesday.

A rebel commander confirmed the rapid advances by the New Syria Army alliance of Arab rebel groups who had announced on Tuesday they had begun an attack to "liberate" the town along the Euphrates river in the oil rich Deir Zor province of Syria.

"The clashes are in the town itself but the situation has not been decided yet," said the rebel commander from Asala wa-al-Tanmiya Front, a main group within the New Syria Army, told Reuters, asking not to be named.

Reporting by Tom Perry, Writing by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
