Syrian rebel Jaish al-Islam says records truce violations by government
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
February 27, 2016 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

Syrian rebel Jaish al-Islam says records truce violations by government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian rebel group Jaish al-Islam said government forces dropped two barrel bombs and opened fire on its positions during several violations of a cessation of hostilities agreement in the Eastern Ghouta near Damascus on Saturday.

Citing field reports from the group’s commanders, Jaish al-Islam spokesman Islam Alloush told Reuters that in one incident government forces trying to advance “were dealt with with machine guns”.

Syrian military officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens

