British PM Cameron: gap with Russia over Assad's future will narrow further

LONDON (Reuters) - The gap in views between Western nations and Russia over the future of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has narrowed and will continue to do so, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

”There was an enormous gap between Britain, America, France and indeed Saudi Arabia and Russia on the other hand,“ he told parliament. ”We wanted Assad to go instantly, they wanted him to stay potentially for ever.

“That gap has narrowed and I think it will narrow further as these vital talks in Vienna get under way,” he added, referring to talks due to resume in the Austrian capital in January.

Cameron was speaking as he urged lawmakers to approve the extension of British bombing of Islamic State to Syria from Iraq.