Cameron says EU needs stronger co-operation to fight terrorism

SOFIA (Reuters) - Britain wants to be part of a reformed European Union and the bloc needs stronger cooperation between its members to fight terrorism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

“I want the European Union to be more competitive in terms of growth and jobs. I want Britain to stay in a reformed European Union,” Cameron, who was on a visit to NATO and EU member Bulgaria, said after meeting his counterpart Boiko Borisov.

“We need stronger cooperation in Europe on information sharing and passengers’ name records.”