FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron says EU needs stronger co-operation to fight terrorism
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Cameron says EU needs stronger co-operation to fight terrorism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA (Reuters) - Britain wants to be part of a reformed European Union and the bloc needs stronger cooperation between its members to fight terrorism, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday.

“I want the European Union to be more competitive in terms of growth and jobs. I want Britain to stay in a reformed European Union,” Cameron, who was on a visit to NATO and EU member Bulgaria, said after meeting his counterpart Boiko Borisov.

“We need stronger cooperation in Europe on information sharing and passengers’ name records.”

Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; writing by Radu Marinas; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.