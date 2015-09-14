FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron to seek consensus on striking Islamic State in Syria: spokeswoman
#World News
September 14, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron to seek consensus on striking Islamic State in Syria: spokeswoman

Prime Minister David Cameron meets Lebanese Prime Minister Tammam Salam at his offices in Beirut, Lebanon, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron will seek to reach a consensus on striking Islamic State militants in Syria despite the election of an anti-war leader of Britain’s opposition Labor Party, his spokeswoman said on Monday.

“The PM thinks there is a strong case for taking action against ISIL in Syria in the way that the UK is taking action against ISIL next door in Iraq,” his spokeswoman said.

“That remains his view. It hasn’t changed because there has been a new leader of the opposition elected but, as he has said before, he wants to proceed with consensus on this matter and I think that is how he will continue to approach the issue.”

Jeremy Corbyn, who Labor supporters elected as leader on Saturday, favors scrapping Britain’s nuclear weapons and has said he would oppose any attempt to extend the mission in Syria.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

