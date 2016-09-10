FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2016

Russia must ensure Damascus complies with deal: Britain's Johnson

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson listens during a news conference with Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, and Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, Britain September 9, 2016.Nick Ansell/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Saturday on Russia to use all its influence to ensure that the Syrian government complies with its obligations under a diplomatic deal agreed by Moscow and Washington.

"It’s vital that the regime in Damascus now delivers on its obligations, and I call on Russia to use all its influence to ensure this happens. They will be judged by their actions alone," Johnson said in a statement.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
