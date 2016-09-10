Russia must ensure Damascus complies with deal: Britain's Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called on Saturday on Russia to use all its influence to ensure that the Syrian government complies with its obligations under a diplomatic deal agreed by Moscow and Washington.
"It’s vital that the regime in Damascus now delivers on its obligations, and I call on Russia to use all its influence to ensure this happens. They will be judged by their actions alone," Johnson said in a statement.
Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Andrew Heavens