FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK's Johnson: we must not raise false hopes on Syria no fly zone
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 13, 2016 / 8:53 AM / 10 months ago

UK's Johnson: we must not raise false hopes on Syria no fly zone

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaks at the annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, October 2, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should not raise "false hopes" about the idea of a no fly zone over parts of Syria to prevent Russian and Syrian government air strikes on the town of Aleppo, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"I must tell you at this stage it is vital that we do not raise false hopes. We know the difficulties and implications of a no fly zone or a no bombing zone," he told a parliamentary committee.

"But if there is more that we can reasonably and practically do together with our allies, then of course we should consider those measures."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.