10 months ago
October 21, 2016 / 9:10 AM / 10 months ago

Britain accuses Russia of 'making the situation worse' in Syria

Britain's MP Tobias Ellwood attends a special session of the Human Rights Council on the situation in the Syrian city of Aleppo at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, October 21, 2016.Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain sought to shame Russia on Friday for its deadly air strikes on the Syrian city of Aleppo, during a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council called by London to set up a special inquiry into violations.

"Russia, you are making the situation worse, not solving it," Tobias Ellwood, the British government minister for Africa and the Middle East said in a speech to the Geneva forum.

"This is shameful and it is not the action or leadership that we expect from a P5 nation," he said, referring to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Russia's delegation was due to speak later in the debate.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
