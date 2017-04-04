FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May calls for investigation into reported Syria chemical attack
#World News
April 4, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 5 months ago

UK PM May calls for investigation into reported Syria chemical attack

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, March 29, 2017.Stefan Wermuth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an investigation into reports of a chemical weapons attack in northern Syria on Tuesday.

"I'm appalled by the reports that there's been a chemical weapons attack on a town south of Idlib, allegedly by the Syrian regime," May said while visiting Saudi Arabia.

"If proven, this will be further evidence of the barbarism of the Syrian regime." She urged the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate the incident.

Reporting by Katie Paul; editing by Andrew Roche

