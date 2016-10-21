UK's May says all options must be considered to end Aleppo attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday the European Union must consider all options to put pressure on Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to stop attacks on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Speaking at a news conference after her first European Union since taking office, she said she had argued for a robust and united message on Syria.

"We were very clear about the role of Russia and very clear about the need for the EU to give the clear statement it has, and, ... if the atrocities continue, to consider all options and that is exactly what we will be doing," she said.