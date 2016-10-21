FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK's May says all options must be considered to end Aleppo attacks
#World News
October 21, 2016 / 12:54 PM / 10 months ago

UK's May says all options must be considered to end Aleppo attacks

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrive to pose for a family photo during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 20, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday the European Union must consider all options to put pressure on Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to stop attacks on the Syrian city of Aleppo.

Speaking at a news conference after her first European Union since taking office, she said she had argued for a robust and united message on Syria.

"We were very clear about the role of Russia and very clear about the need for the EU to give the clear statement it has, and, ... if the atrocities continue, to consider all options and that is exactly what we will be doing," she said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Robin Emmott, editing by Alastair Macdonald

