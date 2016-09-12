FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Syrian Observatory: Most of Syria calm after ceasefire takes effect
#World News
September 12, 2016 / 4:48 PM / a year ago

Syrian Observatory: Most of Syria calm after ceasefire takes effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said major conflict zones in Syria were calm after a ceasefire took effect at 7 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Monday.

"Calm is prevailing," Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters, giving an early assessment of the impact of the agreement brokered by the United States and Russia.

He said there had however been some shelling by both rebel and government forces in the southwest of the country.

The Observatory gathers its information from a network of sources in Syria.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
