Jets bomb Syrian rebel group Ahrar al Sham's main camp, large numbers killed: monitor
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
May 31, 2016 / 4:56 PM / a year ago

Jets bomb Syrian rebel group Ahrar al Sham's main camp, large numbers killed: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Unidentified jets bombed a major camp of the powerful Islamist Ahrar al Sham insurgent group in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, leaving a large number of dead and wounded, a monitor reported on Tuesday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said top trainers from among Ahrar al Sham’s leaders were normally at the camp located in the Sheikh Bahar area of rural Idlib.

The insurgent group could not be reached comment. Syrian warplanes over the past 24 hours have intensified raids in the province, which is mainly in the hands of Ahrar al Sham and the Nusra Front, an al Qaeda offshoot.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
