FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.N. condemns killings, calls for better access to Palestinian camp in Syria
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2016 / 7:15 PM / 10 months ago

U.N. condemns killings, calls for better access to Palestinian camp in Syria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The United Nations on Friday condemned the killing of four people as they tried to leave a Palestinian refugee camp near the Syrian capital and said tightened security around the camp meant residents face "grave risks" when trying to access aid.

Fighting around Khan Eshieh camp, home to about 8,000 Palestinian refugees, has intensified since May, said the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which aids Palestinian refugees across the region.

Two women, their driver and a baby were killed on Tuesday night when their car was hit by shell fire as they attempted to leave, UNRWA said in a statement.

Since May, 31 Palestinian refugees have been killed in the camp south of Damascus, and many more wounded, it said.

The U.N. agency said Khan Eshieh was at risk of becoming "another Yarmouk" - the refugee camp in Damascus devastated by years of fighting.

UNRWA called on warring parties to allow safe passage out of the camp for any residents wishing to leave. It called for full humanitarian access to Khan Eshieh to deliver emergency food, cash assistance and medicines.

Reporting by Zabihullah Noori; Editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.