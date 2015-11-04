FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian fighting with Syrian rebels killed in northeast: monitor
#News Maps
November 4, 2015

Canadian fighting with Syrian rebels killed in northeast: monitor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Canadian national fighting alongside Syrian rebels was killed in the northeast of the country on Wednesday in a suicide bomb attack carried out by Islamic State, monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

U.S.-backed rebel alliance the Democratic Forces of Syria, which includes the Kurdish YPG militia, launched an offensive last week against Islamic State in the norteastern province of Hasaka on the border with Iraq.

Fighting has been concentrated near the town of al-Houl.

It was near al-Houl where the blast killed the Canadian citizen at dawn on Wednesday, the Observatory said in an initial report, without elaborating.

U.S.-led air strikes have been targeting Islamic State in north and northeastern Syria as its partners on the ground put pressure on the group.

Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
