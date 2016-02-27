FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide attacks kill six in Syria's Hama province: state media
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Suicide attacks kill six in Syria's Hama province: state media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least six people were killed and several were wounded in two attacks by suicide bombers in Syria’s Hama province on Saturday, state media said, hours after a ceasefire took effect elsewhere in the country.

Syria’s state news agency said a bomber driving a car loaded with explosives blew himself up in the early hours, killing two people on the edge of the town of Salamiya. Another suicide bomber on a motorbike struck at the entrance to the village of Teeba, killing four people, soon afterwards.

The cessation of hostilities agreed as part of a U.S. and Russian plan does not apply to the Islamic State group, which claimed the responsibility for the Salamiya attack, or the Nusra Front -- an al Queda affiliate that has called for an escalation of attacks.

Syria’s government and Moscow have said they will not halt combat against the two militant groups.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors Syria’s five-year-long war, told Reuters there was calm in many parts of the country since the agreement took force.

“The (Salamiya) car bomb attack is not a breach to the truce because it occurred in an area where the cessation of hostilities agreement does not apply,” the Observatory’s Rami Abdulrahman added.

Salamiya is a frontline between government forces and Islamic State fighters.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Catherine Evans and Helen Popper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.