Islamic state militants kill dozens in attacks in Syria's Deir al-Zor city - monitor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic state militants killed dozens of people execution style in attacks on government-held areas in Syria’s city of Deir al-Zor on Saturday, a source and a monitoring said.

A source close to the Syrian government side said the Islamic State fighters killed at least 250 people, including pro-government fighters and their families when they attacked the neighborhood of Begayliya in the city.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the violence in the country through a wide network of local sources, said the militants killed dozens. “We have 60 people confirmed killed, the details are hard to get so far but the deaths are in dozens,” the Observatory’s head Rami Abdulrahman told Reuters.