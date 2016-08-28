FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish air strikes in Syria kill 25 Kurdish militants, says military
August 28, 2016 / 11:29 AM / a year ago

Turkish air strikes in Syria kill 25 Kurdish militants, says military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish air strikes in north Syria killed 25 Kurdish militants, the Turkish military said on Sunday, the fifth day of a cross-border campaign launched alongside its Syrian rebel allies that aims to strike at Kurdish forces and Islamic State.

The military said the militants were killed in the area of Jarablus, a Syrian town on the border with Turkey. The army said it was taking all measures to avoid any civilian deaths.

The monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that at least 35 civilians were killed south of Jarablus during fighting between Turkish-backed forces and rival Kurdish-aligned Syrian militias. The militias have said no Kurdish forces are in the area.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Orhan Coskun; writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Mark Heinrich

