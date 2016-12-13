FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
No sound of bombardment in Aleppo for past hour: Reuters reporter
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 8:12 PM / 8 months ago

No sound of bombardment in Aleppo for past hour: Reuters reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEPPO, Syria (Reuters) - The sound of bombardment in the Syrian city of Aleppo had stopped late on Tuesday for more than an hour after a ceasefire deal was reached, a Reuters reporter said, apparently signaling an end of fighting.

Rebels agreed with Damascus's ally Russia that both sides would cease firing ahead of an evacuation of rebel fighters and some civilians from the last remaining opposition-held districts of the city, which was to begin at 5 a.m. (0300 GMT) on Wednesday.

Reporting by Laila Bassam in Aleppo; writing by John Davison in Beirut; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.