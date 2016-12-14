FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aleppo ceasefire still in place, despite evacuation delay: rebels
#World News
December 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 8 months ago

Aleppo ceasefire still in place, despite evacuation delay: rebels

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad stand atop a damaged tank near Umayyad mosque, in the government-controlled area of Aleppo, during a media tour, Syria December 13, 2016.Omar Sanadiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A ceasefire between government forces and rebels in east Aleppo remains in place despite a delay in plans to evacuate fighters and civilians from rebel-held parts of the city on Wednesday, rebel sources said.

An official with the Jabha Shamiya rebel group said the ceasefire was continuing. A rebel commander with the Nour al-Din al-Zinki group also said the deal brokered by Russia and Turkey was still in place. "The deal still stands, the ceasefire stands until now," the commander said.

Reporting by Tom Perry and Suleiman al-Khalidi; Editing by Paul Tait

