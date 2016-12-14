Aleppo ceasefire still in place, despite evacuation delay: rebels

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A ceasefire between government forces and rebels in east Aleppo remains in place despite a delay in plans to evacuate fighters and civilians from rebel-held parts of the city on Wednesday, rebel sources said.

An official with the Jabha Shamiya rebel group said the ceasefire was continuing. A rebel commander with the Nour al-Din al-Zinki group also said the deal brokered by Russia and Turkey was still in place. "The deal still stands, the ceasefire stands until now," the commander said.