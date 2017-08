BEIRUT (Reuters) - Guns fell silent in the Syrian city of Aleppo in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, a Reuters witness in the city said, and an official with an Aleppo rebel group said a ceasefire had taken hold at 2:30 a.m. (0030 GMT).

A Syrian official source told Reuters that an operation to organize the departure of fighters from rebel-held eastern Aleppo had started.