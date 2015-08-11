FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two days ceasefire agreed in three Syrian towns: sources
#World News
August 11, 2015 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Two days ceasefire agreed in three Syrian towns: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A 48-hour ceasefire was agreed between Syrian insurgents, army and Lebanese Hezbollah group in rebel held town of Zabadani and two Shi‘ite villages in Idlib province, sources close to negotiations on both sides said on Wednesday.

The ceasefire is due to start Wednesday at 6 a.m local time (11.00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday), they said. Negotiations between the rival sides will continue on other subjects.

Syrian insurgent group Ahrar al-Sham, an ally of the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, led the negotiations from the insurgents side.

Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Chris Reese

