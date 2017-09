MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to discuss a possible ceasefire in Syria, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday citing Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.

“We are ready to discuss the modalities of a ceasefire in Syria,” TASS cited Gatilov as saying. “This is what will be talked about in Munich”.

Gatilov also said that peace talks could resume before Feb. 25, Interfax reported.