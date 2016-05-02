FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. mediator urges Russia, U.S. to push nationwide Syria ceasefire
May 2, 2016 / 3:17 PM / a year ago

U.N. mediator urges Russia, U.S. to push nationwide Syria ceasefire

A Red Crescent aid worker inspects scattered medical supplies after an airstrike on a medical depot in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations mediator in the Syrian conflict called on the United States and Russian Federation to try to salvage and renew a cessation of hostilities, after fighting intensified in many areas.

Staffan de Mistura issued a statement on Monday after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in Geneva, and before flying to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

“There can be no progress in the political process unless we urgently see tangible benefits on the ground for the Syrian people,” it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche

