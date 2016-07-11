FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Syrian army extends nationwide ceasefire for 72 hours: state media
July 11, 2016 / 8:33 PM / a year ago

Syrian army extends nationwide ceasefire for 72 hours: state media

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks with his weapon past a hole in the wall in Al-Yadudah village, in Deraa Governorate, Syria July 8, 2016.Alaa Al-Faqir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian military said it would extend a nationwide ceasefire for another 72 hours from Tuesday, state media reported on Monday.

The military high command said in a statement reported by state media that "a regime of calm will be extended for a period of 72 hours from one o'clock on July 12."

The Syrian government uses the term "regime of calm" to denote a temporary ceasefire.

The Syrian army and the Russian military, which backs Syrian President Bashar al Assad, have periodically announced a temporary local truces in areas of intense fighting. Air strikes and fighting have often continued in spite of the declarations.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
