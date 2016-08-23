FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Syrian Kurdish, government forces agree Hasaka ceasefire
August 23, 2016

Syrian Kurdish, government forces agree Hasaka ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish and government forces agreed a ceasefire that came into effect at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Tuesday to halt fighting in the northeastern city of Hasaka, a Kurdish official and Syrian state TV reported.

The Kurdish YPG militia, which already holds swathes of northeastern Syria, has won control of nearly all Hasaka city in fighting with government forces that erupted last week, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams

