Syrian Kurdish, government forces agree Hasaka ceasefire

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish and government forces agreed a ceasefire that came into effect at 2 p.m. (1100 GMT) on Tuesday to halt fighting in the northeastern city of Hasaka, a Kurdish official and Syrian state TV reported.

The Kurdish YPG militia, which already holds swathes of northeastern Syria, has won control of nearly all Hasaka city in fighting with government forces that erupted last week, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.