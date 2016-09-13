BEIRUT A nationwide ceasefire was holding across Syria at the start of its second day on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The monitoring body said it had not recorded a single civilian death from fighting in the fifteen hours since the ceasefire came into effect on Monday night.
The seven-day truce, brokered by Russia and the United States, is their second attempt this year by to halt Syria's five-year-old civil war.
Russia is a major backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the United States supports some of the rebel groups fighting to topple him.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
