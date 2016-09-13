Boys walk near a damaged building on the first day of Eid al-Adha celebrations in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

BEIRUT A nationwide ceasefire was holding across Syria at the start of its second day on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The monitoring body said it had not recorded a single civilian death from fighting in the fifteen hours since the ceasefire came into effect on Monday night.

The seven-day truce, brokered by Russia and the United States, is their second attempt this year by to halt Syria's five-year-old civil war.

Russia is a major backer of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while the United States supports some of the rebel groups fighting to topple him.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)