Syrian army ceasefire expires, no statement of extension

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A seven-day ceasefire declared by the Syrian army expired at midnight, with no immediate announcement of its extension on Monday. The "regime of calm" was announced on Sept. 12 following a ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia.

Both rebels and the government have accused each other of numerous violations of the ceasefire, the second this year.

In its statement announcing the "calm", the army had said it would expire at 11:59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday.