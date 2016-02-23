FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia opens talks center at air base in Syria: agencies
February 23, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Russia opens talks center at air base in Syria: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A coordination center to facilitate talks between opposing parties in Syria has been opened at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in the country, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

“In accordance with the Russian-American agreements from Feb. 22 on the cessation of hostilities in Syria, to implement a monitoring mechanism for the ceasefire a coordination center has been opened for the reconciliation of warring parties,” Russian news agencies quoted ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Konashenkov said the center’s purpose was to facilitate talks between the Syrian government and opposition representatives, excluding Islamic State and the Nusra Front.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet

