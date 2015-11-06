White House 'very concerned' about possible chemical weapons use in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was “very concerned” with the initial findings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
“We are continuing to investigate these allegations very closely and to be proactive about the threat from chemical weapons, or other similar threats,” White House National Security Council spokesman Emily Horne said in a statement.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Ayesha Rascoe, Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu