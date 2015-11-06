FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House 'very concerned' about possible chemical weapons use in Syria
November 6, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

White House 'very concerned' about possible chemical weapons use in Syria

Rebel fighters take positions at the frontline during what they said were clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Marea in Aleppo's countryside October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it was “very concerned” with the initial findings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“We are continuing to investigate these allegations very closely and to be proactive about the threat from chemical weapons, or other similar threats,” White House National Security Council spokesman Emily Horne said in a statement.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Ayesha Rascoe, Jeff Mason; Editing by Doina Chiacu

