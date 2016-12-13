Aleppo military operation to end within hours: Russian U.N. envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told the Security Council on Tuesday that the Russian-backed Syrian Army's military operation in Aleppo would end "in the next few hours."

"All militants, together with members of their family and the injured, currently are going through agreed corridors in directions that they have chosen themselves voluntarily," Churkin said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, told the council that the Syrian government and its allies Russia and Iran bore responsibility for killings of civilians in Aleppo.