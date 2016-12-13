FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Aleppo military operation to end within hours: Russian U.N. envoy
#World News
December 13, 2016 / 6:18 PM / 8 months ago

Aleppo military operation to end within hours: Russian U.N. envoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told the Security Council on Tuesday that the Russian-backed Syrian Army's military operation in Aleppo would end "in the next few hours."

"All militants, together with members of their family and the injured, currently are going through agreed corridors in directions that they have chosen themselves voluntarily," Churkin said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, told the council that the Syrian government and its allies Russia and Iran bore responsibility for killings of civilians in Aleppo.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
