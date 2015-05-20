FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State seizes parts of Syria's Palmyra city: monitor
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 20, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Islamic State seizes parts of Syria's Palmyra city: monitor

File photo of ruined columns at the historical city of Palmyra, in the Syrian desert, some 240km (150 miles) northeast the capital of Damascus November 12, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Islamic State fighters seized around a third of the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra on Wednesday after heavy clashes with the military and allied combatants, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

Islamic State fighters advanced towards the city, known as Tadmur in Arabic, over the weekend but were repelled. The city is home to a UNESCO World Heritage site and Syria’s antiquities chief has said the insurgents would destroy ancient ruins if they took control of it.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.